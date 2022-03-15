Unknown gunmen have reportedly shot dead the Operations Officer of 3 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Effurun, Delta State.
He was said to be driving a private vehicle when the unknown gunmen struck, shooting him at close range.
The late army officer has since been buried according to Islamic rites.
Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the arrest of the suspects to our correspondent in Asaba on Tuesday.
Edafe assured that anyone that has hand in the murder would be arrested and prosecuted.
