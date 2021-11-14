By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two men, Monday Karezu,32, and Anagonou Kamelan,44, for unlawful possession of fresh human head.

According to Ogun State Police Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi:”The suspects were arrested on November 3, following information received by men of Modus Operandi section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, that some men were coming to a herbalist house with human head which they wanted to use for money-making ritual.

“Upon the information, DSP Nurudeen Gafar,led team swiftly moved to the area where the herbalist house was situated and laid ambush there. Not quite two hours after their being there, the suspects arrived in a motorcycle with a bag containing the human head, and they were promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, Monday Karezu, a national of Benin Republic informed the Police that he got the head from a place known as Ijale papa. This made the policemen to follow him to the place only to discover that he was lying. Further investigation revealed that Monday karezu, is a resident of Sabo area of Abeokuta and that the human head with him was that of a woman who died three months ago during childbirth and was buried not too far from his house.

“It was further discovered that the suspect had one time killed his nine months old daughter and used her head for the same purpose but not succeed. He had also exhumed another corpse, removed the head and used it for money-making ritual but failed.

The latest one that landed them in trouble was introduced to him by Anagonou kamalen a Togolese, who informed him that he knows a herbalist who would do money-making ritual for him with human head, hence, he exhumed the corpse of the woman buried not too far to his house, cut off the head and in company with his accomplice, took it to the herbalist house where they were apprehended before delivering it.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered a full investigation into the past activities of the suspects with the view to charge them to court as soon as investigation is concluded”.