Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Two suspected armed robbers, who specialised in robbing unsuspecting members of the public at locations of Automated Teller Machines (ATM), have been arrested by the police in Ogun State.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi on Sunday, the suspects, Ebenezer Olubukola, 30 and Olajide Oladejo, 29, were said to be part of a syndicate that lurked around banks to observe people who would withdraw substantial amount of money.

They usually traced their victims on motorcycles to rob them of their money at gun point.

Abimbola, a DSP, explained that the robbers were arrested during a routine patrol by the Area Commander of Ota Police Division, ACP Monday Agbonika with men of Operation Puff Adder around a first generation bank in Ota.

According to the PPRO, the Area Commander had suspected the movement and appearance of three men on a motorcycle and ordered his men to intercept and search them.

But having realised that the policemen were after them, they jumped off the motorcycle and took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and two of them were eventually apprehended while the third one escaped.

Weapons recovered from them included one locally-made pistol with five live cartridges and a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number AKM 490 WT.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bashir Makama, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for discreet investigation.

He equally ordered a serious manhunt for the fleeing member of the gang with a view to getting him arrested within the shortest possible time.