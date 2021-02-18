From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two infants and four others including the nursing mothers of the said babies on Thursday perished in an accident at the Ibusa by-pass of the Ughelli-Asaba highway in Delta State.

Six other passengers of the il-fated vehicles sustained injuries as a result of the crash which involved a commercial bus and a utility vehicle of one of the eateries in Asaba, the state capital.

The accident was said to have occurred as result of motorists using one section of the dual carriage way, as the other section was closed to traffic because of on-going rehabilitation work.

An eyewitness said the fatal crash occurred at about 12 noon close to ADP Farms on the Ibusa axis, Oshimili North Local Government Area.

“The accident involved a Rudina fast food vehicle, carrying provisions and a commercial bus carrying passengers.

“Six persons died including two new born babies while about six other persons were injured.

“It occurred at the Ibusa bypass in Delta State close to ADP Farms, as a result of uncompleted road construction work. All vehicle are plying one way,” the eyewitness said.

Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) in Delta State, Mr. Uchechukwu Wihioka confirmed the accident.

Wihioka however said four persons were confirmed dead as at the time of rescue operation.

He stated that the accident occurred as a result of wreckless driving on the part of the drivers.