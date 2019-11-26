Romanus Okoye, Lagos

Two microfinance bank employees were docked before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State over the alleged theft of N1.5 million belonging to their employer.

The defendants, Deborah Williams, 23, and Damilare Giwa, 24, both resident in Gbagada, however, pleaded not guilty to the two offences of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Inspector Lucky Ihiehie, said that the defendants stole from RIC Microfinance Bank on October 16 at the bank’s Gbagada branch. He said that the defendants defrauded the bank and the scam was discovered in October.

“During the October auditing, it was discovered that money was missing,” he said. “All the staff members in the department where the money was missing were arrested. After much interrogation, the two defendants were arrested.”

He said that the offences contravene Sections 287(7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case until December 10 for mention.