From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Moronkeji Adesina, the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, has said that the Command has arrested three suspects for kidnapping in the state.

The suspects arrested are Abdullahi Musa (38), Abdullahi Ali (25) and Abdullahi Suleiman (19).

Daily Sun gathered that Ali and Suleiman are brothers from the same parents, while Musa, the oldest among the suspects, is from another parent.

The police chief explained that the suspects were arrested inside a deep forest in Ijan-Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) with the combined effort of vigilantes.

Adesina, in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abutu Sunday, on Monday, in Ado Ekiti, said during interrogation, the suspects confessed to having been engaged in a series of kidnapping operations in the state.

The statement, entitled “Ekiti State Police Command arrests three(3) for kidnapping”, reads: