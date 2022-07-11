From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti
Moronkeji Adesina, the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, has said that the Command has arrested three suspects for kidnapping in the state.
The suspects arrested are Abdullahi Musa (38), Abdullahi Ali (25) and Abdullahi Suleiman (19).
Daily Sun gathered that Ali and Suleiman are brothers from the same parents, while Musa, the oldest among the suspects, is from another parent.
The police chief explained that the suspects were arrested inside a deep forest in Ijan-Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) with the combined effort of vigilantes.
Adesina, in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abutu Sunday, on Monday, in Ado Ekiti, said during interrogation, the suspects confessed to having been engaged in a series of kidnapping operations in the state.
The statement, entitled “Ekiti State Police Command arrests three(3) for kidnapping”, reads:
“As part of the deliberate effort of the Command to get the State rid of kidnappers and other criminal elements, the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, in collaboration with the vigilantes, trailed and arrested three(3) suspected kidnappers inside a deep forest in Ijan-Ekiti.
“The arrested suspects – ABDULLAHI MUSA ’38yrs’, ABDULLAHI ALI ’25yrs’ and ABDULLAHI SULEIMAN ’19yrs’, during interrogation, confessed to have been engaged in series of kidnapping operations in Ekiti State including two kidnapping incidents in Ikere-Ekiti.
“The suspects further disclosed their syndicate comprises seven(7) men with four others currently at large. Effort is ongoing for the possible arrest of the fleeing suspects.”
