Tony Osauzo, Benin

Two brothers, Avan Smart, 61, and Avan Jerry, 29, have been arraigned before an Oredo Magistrate Court for allegedly duping the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Dr. Felix, of the sum of N3m.

The brothers were arraigned on a seven-count charge bordering on forgery, stealing and obtaining under false pretence, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police prosecutor, ASP Patrick Agbonifo, told the court that the suspects committed the offence on May 31 and June 24, 2019, at the headquarters of the New Covenant Church, Benin City.

He said the suspects presented themselves as contractors to the Edo State government and bided to construct a road within the Light House Polytechnic owned by Rev. Omobude.

Besides, Agbonifo also told the court that the suspects presented forge documents of an unregistered company to Rev. Omobude and collected the sum of N3m under false pretences.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, were punishable under Sections 516, 390, 467 and 419 of the Criminal Code Vol II laws of the defunct Bendel State now applicable to Edo State.

The two brothers were reportedly arrested following a petition to the State Commissioner of Police, Dan Mallam Mohammed.

Presiding Magistrate, I A Osayande, granted the accused bail to the sum of N200,000 each and a surety in like sum and adjourned the case to September 26, 2019.