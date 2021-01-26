Two brothers, Godspower Nwogu, 30; and Basic Nwogu, 35, on Tuesday appeared before Badagry Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over alleged stealing of N8.6 million.

The defendants, of no fixed addresses, are facing a count charge of stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 19 at Ibereko, Badagry area of Lagos.

He said the offence violated Section 287 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Lazarus Hotepo, granted the defendants bail of N2 million each with two sureties in like sum.

Hotepo said the sureties must be gainfully employed.

He then adjourned the case until Feb. 4 for mention. (NAN)