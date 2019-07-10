Lukman Olabiyi

A 27-year-old man, Asagba Ovie Kayode and his 22- year-old brother, Emmanuel Ayomikun, and two others were arraigned before an Igbosere Chief Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, for allegedly defraud a commercial bank of the sum of N3.922,799.82 million.

The two others are Omotayo John Ifetayo, 29, and Adeboye Oluwatosin, 27.

The four defendants were docked before Magistrate M. O Ope-Agbe, on charges bordering on conspiracy, obtaining under false pretence and stealing.

The police informed the court that all defendants on October 31, 2018, conspired among themselves and fraudulently obtained and stole the sum of N3. 922,799, 82 million, from the bank’s offshore account through Rapid Transfer Platform.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun, are contrary to Sections 411, 314(1) and 280(1) of the Criminal Law Cap C17, Vol. 3, laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, and punishable under Sections 314 and 287(5) of the same Law.

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After the defendants’ not guilty plea, their lawyers led by Ige Asemudara, while urging the court to admit them to bail in liberal terms, informed the court they have earlier been granted administrative bail by the police and that they never jump bail.

Asemudara also told the court that the charge against the defendants was the first time they will be alleged of any of offence, as they did not have any criminal record.