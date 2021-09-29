From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Two persons have lost their lives in a fire incident in Omerelu community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

An eyewitness said the accident occurred when a driver of a truck, conveying petroleum products, was trying to dodge security operatives who attempted to extort money from him on the Port Harcourt-Owerri road, when the truck veered off the road and rammed into a parked vehicle.

He said the tanker ignited fire and razed both vehicles and building within the scene and burnt the two occupants of the vehicle.

The source who gave his mane as Henry Ezeogu, said the incident happened around 6:00am yesterday.

“This morning, a truck loaded with petroleum products was moving towards Imo State, when some security people that wanted to collect money from them chased the truck.

“The truck driver while trying to escape, lost control and hit a parked truck. The accident caused a fire. Two people who were in the truck were burnt to death, while others sustained serious fire burns.”

He said the local government authority was alerted of the development and that the Chief of Staff to the Council Chairman, Darlington Orji, had visited the scene for assessment.

Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the development to journalists.

Omoni said he was not sure of the casualty figure, but that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Friday Eboka, had ordered investigation into the accident.

