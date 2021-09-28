From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Two persons have lost their lives in a fire incident in Omerelu community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that a truck loaded with petroleum product had veered off the road and rammed a parked vehicle by the road.

It was further gathered that as the tanker ignited fire and razed both vehicles and building within the scene.

It was also learned that two occupants of the vehicle were roast to dead, while others who escaped had their skins peeled off.

Reports gathered claimed that the driver of the truck conveying the petroleum product was dodging alleged extortion by some security operatives on the Port Harcourt-Owerri road before it veered off the road.

A community source, Henry Ezeogu, who was privy to the incident noted that the incident happened around 6:00am yesterday (Tuesday).

Ezeogu narrated: “This morning, a truck loaded with petroleum products was moving towards Imo State, when some security people that wanted to collect money from them chased the truck.

“The truck driver while trying to escape, lost control and hit a parked truck. The accident caused fire. Two people who were in the truck burnt to death while others sustained serious fire burns.”

He disclosed that the local government authority was alerted of the development, adding that the Chief of Staff to the Council Chairman, Darlington Orji, visited the scene for assessment.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, has confirmed the development to journalists.

Omoni said he was not sure of the casualty level as reported, but added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Friday Eboka, had ordered investigation into the incident.