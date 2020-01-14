Emmanuel Adeyemi,Lokoja.

Two persons were yesterday evening burnt to death at Felele, the outskirts of Lokoja, the capital of the state, when an articulated vehicle belonging to a cement company was involved in an accident.

According to a witness, the incident occurred at about 4pm along the Abuja- Lokoja Highway when the driver of the vehicle fully laden with cement lost control of the vehicle due to brake malfunction.

The witness said the articulated vehicle was on its way to one of the northern states when the incident occurred.

The source further added that the articulated vehicle was descending a slope when the brake of the vehicle failed as it crashed into a heavy barricade at the center of the road, resulting into summersault, which led to the vehicle gutting fire.

The accident led to the burning of the vehicle as the driver and the truck boy, who were trapped in the inferno were burnt beyond recognition.

Meanwhile, men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were on hand to control the traffic and also evacuate the cement bags that were scattered on the road to avoid another accident.

Fire fighters were not left out as they put off the inferno to also avoid further explosion since the scene of the accident was said to be very close to some petrol stations.