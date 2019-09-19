The police on Thursday arraigned two businesswomen in a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, over alleged inability to pay N394,000 accumulated hotel accommodation bills.

The police charged Nwainokpo Isioma,43, and Jennifer Ude,42, who reside in Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja, with three counts of criminal breach of trust, cheating and intimidation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the matter was reported by the complainant, Peter Andrew of Sumed suit, 1st Avenue Gwarinpa Estate Abuja, at the Area command office on July 19.

Ukagha alleged that sometime in May 2019 the defendants lodged into their hotel in Gwarinpa and occupied two rooms are the rate of N9,000 per night.

Ukagha told the court that the defendant fraudulently refused to pay the hotel bills from June to July 19 which accumulated to N394,000.

She alleged that when the complainant asked the defendants for his money they threatened him and refused to pay.

The prosecutor further told the court that during police interrogation the defendants confessed to the allegation.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 397 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two reliable sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must have reasonable means of livelihood and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Maiwada adjourned the case until Oct. 14 for further hearing. (NAN)