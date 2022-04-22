By Johnson Adebowale

Two community development associations (CDAs) in Epe Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos State have collaborated to construct a seven-kilometre road, named Museyo-Oriba Road.

The road construction is in the riverine area of Epe, in Lagos, and is being bankrolled by Oriba Akesan Community Development Association and Oriba Community Development Association, as a self-help project.

When the communities’ members came up with the idea, as gathered, many people in the area were skeptical and, perhaps, saw it as a mission impossible. The brains behind it were said to have been laughed at and rebuked by doubting Thomases.

Having flagged off the project, many of the pessimists are yet to come to terms with the audacity of the visioners to have embarked on such a huge project. But one thing is glaring, everyone is happy with the proposed sophisticated asphalt road.

The CDA/CDC chairman of Epe LGA, Alhaji Abayomi Bashorun, commended the two CDAs for their sacrifices, noting that the project would bring positive and rapid change to the area.

Chairman of Oriba Akesan Community Development Association, Aare Adesegun Hassan, stated that the project was initiated in order to attract development to the communities and environs.

General secretary of Oriba Akesan CDA, Prince Fatai Makanjuola, in his remarks, appealed to the Lagos State government to rehabilitate the Elerangbe-Oriba-Itomu Road for economic development and a better life for the people of the riverine areas in Epe Division.

He also called on the state government to complete the 8km Oriba electrification project, which had been inaugurated in 2014 by ex-governor Babatunde Fashola’s administration but was not connected to the national grid.”

In his remarks, the chairman, of Oriba Community Development Association, Mr. Waheed Bello, pleaded with residents of the communities to co-operate with the company handling the project for successful completion.

The chairman of the Isokan Oriba Community Committee, Alhaji Nureni Bisiriyu, stressed that his committee played a supportive role in making the commencement of the road project a reality.

Similarly, the Baale of Museyo, Chief Falilu Oluwasegun, expressed joy as he gave his blessings for the self-help project and called on government at all levels to respond to the development of rural areas.

Chief executive officer of the construction company handling the project, Prince Tadese Adesanya, and the chairman, Prince Olanrewaju Adenuga, promised to complete the project within eight months and also pledged to deliver a high-quality job that would stand the test of time.