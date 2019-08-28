Two Chinese nationals and three Nigerians yesterday sued the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over alleged unlawful detention.

In a fundamental rights enforcement suit with file number: FHC/ABJ/CS/995/2019 brought by the Zhang Xin and Yang Long, and three Nigerians: Kashim Abubakar, Olisi College and Shaibu Adam, the applicants sought an order of court restraining the respondents from further arresting or detaining them pending the determination of the originating motion in the suit.

The respondents are the Nigeria Police Force, the IG, ASP Sunday Idowu and Zhang Xing.

The applicants also sought “an order directing the respondents to release the applicants who were unlawfully arrested and/or detained by the agents of the respondents unconditionally or on other terms as this honourable court may deem it fit.

“An order directing the respondents to immediately arraign the applicants before a competent court of law within 24 hours of the grant of this order.

“An order of substituted service of the motion on notice and all other subsequent processes in this suit on the respondents by serving them through any officer of the 1st respondent at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja, and that such service be deemed as proper service.

“An order abridging the time for hearing the motion n notice.

“And for such further order(s) as the honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstances.”

In an affidavit in support of the exparte motion deposed to by one Kemi Esene, the applicants said they are employees of BN Ceramics Industry Nigeria Limited. They are security officers in the company. According to them, the ownership and shareholding structure of the company is the subject of a pending civil matter at the Federal High Court, Lokoja Judicial Division.