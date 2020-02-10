Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two Chinese for allegedly having sex with their roommate, another Chinese citizen through the anus.

The suspects, Yang, 41, and Mr Waig, 45, were arrested following a petition to the police in Area ‘F’ Command by one of their roommates, Jun Lan – Yin, who alleged that the suspects were forcefully making love to him through the anus.

Police detectives led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, (ACP )Olasóji Akinbayo, arrested the suspects and detained them for interrogation.

The suspects, however, denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, investigation supervised by ACP Olasoji revealed that there was sexual assault on the complaint by the suspects.

A police source who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to talk with the press, said:”The allegation was further corroborated by medical reports from Mirabel Medical Centre, at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), which confirmed that Mr Jun Lan-Yin ,was sexually assaulted by his colleagues through the anus”.