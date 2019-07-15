Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) said it is ready to charge two senior civil servants to court after it uncovered over N3 billion in their several bank accounts.

Chairman of the presidential panel, Okoi Obono- Obla, who confirmed this to Daily Sun, gave the names of the civil servants as Dr. Goody Nnadi, the General Manager, Corporate Services, and Aisha F. Usman, the General Manager, Operations, both with the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF).

The panel said it is investigating other management staff of the Fund alleged to be involved in fraudulent activities.

In the case of Nnadi, Obono-Obla, said his panel acted on a petition, which it received against him and preliminary investigations showed that he (Nnadi) operates corporate accounts with Galbani and Greatwood Hotels, Owerri, Imo state.

Giving more details, the panel said its investigation further showed that from 2011 till date, the total inflow of monies into Nnadi’s accounts “amounts to N2.2billion, $302,964, €11,000 Euro and £2,000 pounds sterling,” as per the findings.

According to Obono- Obla, “ both individuals and oil companies deposited money alleged to be gratification/bribe to the personal and corporate account of the suspect in order to get allocation of either PMS, AGO and DPK from the NNPC depot.”

He added that Nnadi is presently undergoing the Senior Executive Course (SEC 41, 2019) at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Plateau State after being questioned and released on bail.

The SPIP chairman disclosed that during investigation, “the suspect admitted helping some of the oil companies to get allocation from NNPC and that was the reason they paid money into his accounts.”

The panel also recovered “two documents of landed property, $1,000 and €200 Euros during a search on Nnadi’s house, “

Efforts to speak with Nnadi on the subject matter failed as he refused to pick his calls and return text message sent to his mobile phone. Also in trouble is Usman, who is said to have nine different accounts with one bank with a total inflow of N1.4 billion.

The panel said the discovery showed that money was paid into her accounts by some corporate organisations.

Obono-Obla said the panel is ready to file charges against Nnadi and Usman.