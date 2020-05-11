Enugu State Government has said the two newly confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Ebonyi State are not Enugu residents.

The state said contrary to media reports, the two newly cases in Ebonyi, a couple, who travelled to the state from Oji River Local Government Area in Enugu State, where the man purportedly deals in phone accessories, do not live Enugu

A statement by the Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Emmanuel Obi, said the state’s Multi-sectoral Rapid Response Team, on learning of the allegation, immediately moved to investigate and identify their contacts in Oji River council for follow up.

He disclosed that the team however could neither find any proof that the couple lived in Oji River council of Enugu State nor could any ‘contact’ be traced.