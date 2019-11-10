Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Two members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) currently undergoing a 3-week orientation course for the 2019 Batch C Stream 1 in Ebonyi State have been sacked from the orientation camp for refusing to wear trousers.

The duo, it was gathered, refused to wear trousers because according to them, doing so was against their faith and as such preferred to wear skirt, which is meant for female folks.

Spokesperson of the NYSC in the state, Ngozi Ukwuoma, in a statement made available to newsmen, said that the duo were spotted by the camp director, Mrs. Isu Josephine, and her team during routine inspection wearing white t-shirt and white skirt.

She gave the names of the two corps members as Okafor Love Obianuju with registration number EB/19C/0523 and Odji Oritsetsolaye (EB/19C/0530).

The statement partly read: “When they were accosted and interrogated, they disclosed that they could not wear the white shorts and the trousers given to them by the NYSC since it was against their faith. Efforts were however made by the office of the Camp Director to make them see reason why they must obey the rules and regulations guiding the orientation and NYSC, but all efforts to do that proved futile”, the statement added. The corps members were queried and subsequently made to face the camp court where they were found guilty,” she said.