From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, Rogers Irimagha, has confirmed the recovery of two corpses, who were victims of sea pirates’ attack from the river in the area.

Irimagha has also called on people of the area to remain calm after three boats returning from a carnival in Dema-Okekpe in Bonny main town were attacked by bandits. The incident occurred around water axis of Arogbanama Borokiri community in Bonny LGA.

It was gathered that most of the passengers, during the attack, jumped into the river mangrove when they sighted the pirates. A community source disclosed that security agencies including Marine Police, Navy and Joint Task Force (JTF) were called to rescue the situation, while only JTF responded.

It was learnt that two persons were killed, while others were declared missing after the incident. The Bonny council boss, Irimagha, further said that the local government was handling the matter and urged residents to have faith in his administration.

“I want to ask Bonny people to have faith in the leadership of our government. As I speak with you, we are working hand-in-hand with security agencies to see how we can put a final stop to this ugly incidents”, he stated.

Irimagha condemned the activities of sea pirates in the area even before his emergence as Bonny council chairman. He, however, commended security agencies for their ability to answer distress calls, saying that they have been doing their best to ensure the LGA is safe.

The council boss sympathized with families and relatives that lost their loved ones in the incident. He promised to protect lives and property in the Bonny local government