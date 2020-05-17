The Enugu State Ministry of Health is happy to announce that two (2) of the ten (10) previously active COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in Enugu State have now tested negative and are being assessed for discharge from the isolation and treatment centre where they have been receiving treatment.

According to the state Commissioner for Health, Obi Emmanuel Ikechukwu, the two cases were three-year old and 13-year-old contacts of the 3rd case in Enugu State, an indigene of Bauchi State with a travel history to and from Jos, Plateau State.

He said the unwavering support and commitment of the Enugu State Government ably led by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had continued to yield good results as the motivated staff of the State Ministry of Health continue to work tirelessly to identify, isolate and treat COVID-19 cases in the state.

“The good people of Enugu State are still encouraged to continue to comply with the directives of the Federal Government, the Enugu State Government on containment of the spread of COVID-19 as well as the precautionary measures in the public health advisory of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the Enugu State Ministry of Health.

‘The best options remain:

To stay home when it is not necessary to go out.

To wear a facemask/covering whenever you must go out.

To keep a safe distance from other people at all times, which is social/physical distancing protocol and avoid crowded places

To practice good respiratory hygiene (when coughing or sneezing).

To clean surfaces with a 1 in 6 concentration of bleach and water.

To wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds under running water as often as possible.

“And when facilities for handwashing are unavailable, to sanitize your hands as often as possible using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

“When you do these, you protect me, and when I do these, I protect you.”