Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Government has announced the recovery of 2 COVID-19 patients at the state isolation centre.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Ikechukwu Obi, who revealed that the patients were already being assessed for discharge from the isolation facility in the state.

“Enugu State Ministry of Health is happy to announce that two of the 10 previously active COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment have now tested negative and are being assessed for discharge from the isolation and treatment centre where they have been receiving treatment.

“These two cases are the three-year-old and 13-year-old contacts of the third case in Enugu, the indigene of Bauchi State with a positive travel history to and from Jos, Plateau State.

“The unwavering support and commitment of the Enugu State Government, led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has continued to yield good results as the motivated staff of the Health ministry continue to work tirelessly to identify, isolate and treat COVID-19 cases in the state.”

He urged residents to continue to comply with government directives on containment of the disease as well as precautionary measures in the public health advisory.