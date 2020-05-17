Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State government has announced the recovery of 2 COVID-19 patients who were undergoing treatment at the state isolation center.

This was contained in a statement by the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, who revealed that the patients were already being accessed for discharge from the isolation facility in the state.

According to him, “the Enugu State Ministry of Health is happy to announce that two of the ten previously active COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in Enugu State have now tested negative and are being assessed for discharge from the isolation and treatment centre where they have been receiving treatment.

“These two cases are the three-year old and 13-year old contacts of the 3rd case in Enugu State, the indigene of Bauchi State with a positive travel history to and from Jos, Plateau State.

“The unwavering support and commitment of the Enugu State Government ably led by His Excellency, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has continued to yield good results as the motivated staff of the State Ministry of Health continue to work tirelessly to identify, isolate and treat COVID-19 cases in the state.

He urged residents to continue to comply with government directives on containment of the disease as well as precautionary measures in the public health advisory.