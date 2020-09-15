Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

A two-day old baby girl allegedly abandoned by yet-to-be identified woman has been picked by a senior police officer beside the secretariat of the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Head of Department, Child Development, Ebonyi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mr Godwin Igwe, who confirmed the incident, frowned at the increasing rate of child abandonment in the state. He told our reporter that the baby was brought to them by the Divisional Police Officer of Ohaukwu Division.

According to him, the victim was handed over to the ministry by the security personnel, who promised to investigate the matter and report back to them.

Similarly, on the same day, a missing boy of about seven-years-old, Master Ewezuga Sunday, who could not give vivid explanation about his home was also picked and brought to the ministry by the Chairman of Ikwo LGA, Steve Orogwu.

The boy, who was inconsistent in his speeches, claimed to hail from Azuebonyi and at different times mentioned Ikwo, Ezza and Izzi local government areas respectively as his councils of origin.

He also gave his father’s name as Mr Sunday Ulebe and mother, Mrs Uzoma Ulebe.