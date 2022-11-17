The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State on Thursday said two persons died and another injured in auto crash on Miya-Warji road in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

The Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

He said the accident which involved a Bauchi State Government’s Toyota Hilux vehicle and a motorcycle, occured at about 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

Abdullahi attributed the cause of the accident to speed violation and loss of control, adding personnel of the corps cleared the scene of the crash to ease traffic flow.

The Sector Commander said that five male adults were involved in the crash, two of them riding a motorbike lost their lives on the spot, while one other person in the vehicle sustained varying degrees of injury.

“The remaining two passergers were unscathed,” he said.

Abdullahi also said the injured and the corpses had been refered to General Hospital Kafin-Madaki for treatment and confirmation.

He advised motorists to observe traffic rules while plying the roads. (NAN)