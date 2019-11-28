Police on Thursday said 11 people and one police officer were killed when a man lobbed a grenade at a school in the southern Philippines which affected mostly students.

Princess Enriquez, the provincial police captain, and spokeswoman said that the suspect, a 65-year-old man, was later shot dead by police officers.

Police officers were dispatched to Initao College in Initao town at Misamis Oriental province, 771 kilometres south of Manila, after receiving complaints about the suspect carrying a grenade.

Enriquez added that when police confronted the suspect, he threw the grenade, prompting one of the officers to shield nearby students.

She also said that a second police officer was wounded in the blast, but was able to shoot the suspect.

Ten college students suffered minor injuries in the explosion.

Investigation showed the suspect coming from the nearby office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources where he was fixing a problem with his vehicle, which was transporting logs.

Police equally added that the suspect became agitated inside the office, before he ran out of the department’s building and went to the school with the grenade. (dpa/NAN)