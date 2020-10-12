Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A lone auto crash along Ughelli-Warri road in Delta State has reportedly claimed two lives with six other occupants of the il-fated vehicle sustaining severe injuries.

The crashed vehicle, an 18-seater Toyota Hiace Bus, is said to belong to a new generation church, Zion Convenant Bible Church.

Eyewitnesses said the bus was coming from Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area to Warri when the incident occurred.

One of the eyewitness said the driver of the bus was trying to avoid running over an elderly woman when he veered off the road and somersaulted.

The source said the il-fated bus with the inscription ‘No Harm Family’ was marked EFR 837 ZQ, adding that it was fully loaded with passengers including men, women and children.

However, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Delta State, Alphonsus Godwin did not confirm the incident when contacted on Monday in Asaba.

Godwin said his men got a distressed call from a police officer in the area about the accident, adding that when the rescue team got to the scene, there were neither casualties to rescue nor vehicle wreckage to evacuate.

Regardless, source in the area blamed over speeding on the part of the driver for the accident, saying that the injured victims had been rushed to the hospital by good Samaritans.

“Judging from the impact of the accident one can quickly deduce that over speeding was responsible for it. Look at the damage, if the driver was not on high speed it wouldn’t have cause such damage,” a source said

But another source blamed the elderly woman who did not look before crossing, describing her as an agent of the devil which Satan had used to claim the lives of the innocent.