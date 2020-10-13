Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two people have been killed in an auto crash along the Ughelli-Warri road in Delta State while six other occupants sustained severe injuries.

The vehicle, an 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus, is said to belong to a new generation church, Zion Covenant Bible Church.

Witnesses said the bus was coming from Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area to Warri when the incident occurred. One of the witnesses said the driver of the bus was trying to avoid running over an elderly woman when he veered off the road and somersaulted.

However, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Delta State, Alphonsus Godwin, did not confirm the incident when contacted yesterday in Asaba.

Godwin said his men got a distress call from a police officer in the area about the accident, adding that when the rescue team got to the scene, there were neither casualties to be rescued nor vehicle wreckage to evacuate.

However, a source in the area blamed over speeding on the part of the driver for the accident. He said that the injured victims had been rushed to the hospital by Good Nigerians.