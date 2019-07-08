Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said, yesterday, that two people died while nine others sustained various degrees of injury after a multiple accident along Isara area of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, at the weekend.

FRSC Sector Commandant, Clement Oladele, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria, in Ota, yesterday.

Oladele said the accident happened at about 8.30am on Saturday and it involved a truck and six other vehicles along the Isara area of the highway.

He explained that the six vehicles rammed into a truck belonging to Buildwell company, which got stuck at Isara area, while trying to enter the firm.

Oladele listed the vehicles involved to include: Toyota bus with registration number XR516KG, Toyota bus with registration number KUJ 186 XB, Nissan truck with registration number KJA 785XN, Toyota car with registration number LSD 435 FK, Kia car with registration number LND 866 BA and Layland truck with registration number KUJ 345 XB.

The FRSC boss attributed the accident to wrongful overtaking and excessive speed and added that 35 people were involved, while two died and nine others sustained various degrees of injury.

“Corpses of victims were deposited at FOS mortuary, Ipara, Ogun State, while the survivors are receiving intensive treatment at to Victory Hospital, Ogere, in Ogun,” he said.

The sector commander, however, advised motorists to be cautious and adhere to the 50 kilometre per hour rule while plying construction zones and further advised passengers to caution their drivers on speed.