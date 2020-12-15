From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Two persons have reportedly lost their lives in a stampede that occurred Tuesday morning in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident occurred by 7:30 am around Rumudara Town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, Daily Sun reports.

A further report said the development happened at an office allegedly owned by PinkCoin, an online blockchain digital assets designed for giving charity.

A source, who gave her name as Blessing, claimed that PinkCoin had invited everyone who registered with them in Obio/Akpor LGA to come and redeem their Christmas palliatives on Tuesday.

She noted that the incident happened when the huge crowd that turned up could not be controlled while struggling to get access to the premises of the firm.

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed that two people lost died in the stampede.

Police spokesman Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the development, said the incident happened in an office belonging to PinkCoin Inksnation.

It was gathered that some residents of the state who had registered with the online business venture had gone to the office to redeem their Christmas palliatives before the stampede occurred.

Earlier, unconfirmed reports had claimed that eight people died in the incident, while many other people sustained various degrees of injuries.

Omoni said: ‘I can confirm the incident of this morning, at an Event Centre, along the Rumuodara axis of the East/West Road, Obio/Akpor LGA, where palliatives were being distributed by INKSNATION, a Non-Governmental Organisation, to her registered members from Ikwerre, Emohua and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, when suddenly there was a stampede leading to the death of two people, while some sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.’

Omoni noted that the situation has been brought under control, adding that the Commissioner of Police in State, CP Joseph Mukan, has ordered an investigation into the incidence.