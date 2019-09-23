Christopher Oji

Two persons were stabbed to death and several others were injured Saturday night at the Itire area of Surulere, Lagos, when two rival cult members clashed .

The clash lasted till Sunday morning before the Police were able to take control. At least eight persons have been arrested in connection with the killings.

As at press time , policemen drafted from Rapid Response Squad (RRS ) of the Lagos State police Command ,led by DCP Tunji Disu, and the Area C Command were on the ground .

A police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak to the press, said that the clash started from a drinking joint at Oseni street , Itire .

According to the police officer, “guns ,cutlasses , broken bottles and charms were freely used by the cultists. Many vehicles were also burnt by the cultists. We have been able to calm down the situation .We have picked eight suspects . The suspects will help us in getting their members. We are are still on ground , because we don’t want the war to escalate to other areas “.

A resident ,John Akor said : “ We are tired of the cult violence in this area.I have my business here ,but the cult war seems to be everyday affair. They disturb public peace at any slightest provocation .I am thinking of relocating because of stray bullets. Anybody can be caught in the web. We don’t know who will be the next victims. Two people were killed ,but no one can tell whether they were cult members or passersby. Now ,they will be tagged cultists. We have not been sleeping since on Saturday . What a life of mystery and pains “.

Akor called on the state Commissioner of police ,Subairu Muazu to do something urgent about cult activities in the state .

Giving insight of what happened , Lagos State police public relations officer DSP Bala Elkana ,said :” At about 22 :50 hours, police received a distress call of a fire outbreak at Chukuma Hotel by Babashola Street Itire and combined team of policemen and Firefighters was mobilised to the scene. The fire was eventually put out . Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was set by cult groups Eiye and Aiye confraternity. The clash started at a drinking joint in the hotel. Trouble started at about 22:00 hours when a hot argument ensued between members of the two rival gangs in the joint. The son of the owner of the hotel, who is now at large was said to have stabbed a member of a rival gang, Aliu Lamidi, 29, in the neck. The victim was rushed to hospital where he eventually died.

“Three vehicles that were parked by the road side were also burnt. Eight suspects were arrested in connection with the incident. Security is beefed up in the affected area.”