From John Adams, Minna

TWO people were hacked to death when youths from Emugi community in Katcha Local Government Area and those from Kuchita community in Lavun Local Government Areas of Niger State clashed over farm land and fish pond.

Several others were seriously in jured and property and farm produce worth millions of naira were either set ablaze or destroyed.

Daily Sun learnt that trouble start- ed when youths from Emugi invaded Kuchita in their numbers on Satur- day morning armed with gun and other dangerous weapons met a stiff resistance from their Kuchita counterpart..

It was gathered that ownership of the farm land and the fish pond had been a subject of litigation between the two communities for over de- cades. But Kuchita community was said to have gotten a judgment against Emugi community in November 2012 where Justice Mohammed Aliyu Madaki (rtd) of the State High Court granted them in the suit No NSHC/ BD/2005 as the rightful owners of the farm land and fish pond.

Emugi however appealed the judgment and in February 2013, the same Justice Mohammed Aliyu Maiyaki set aside his own judgment of November 19, 2012.