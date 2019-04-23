Two people were confirmed dead while 10 others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Mazda bus at Danliti Ayetoro area on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway .

Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta, yesterday. Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred around 11:00am, and that it was caused by excessive speeding which led to loss of control of the vehicle.

He noted that the commercial bus, with registration number DDA 729 XA , after losing control, hit a culvert and summersaulted, and that the driver and the bus conductor died in the accident.

“The accident was caused by excessive speeding which resulted into loss of control. Four female and eight male were involved in the accident but the driver and the conductor died, ” he said.

The TRACE spokesperson noted that the injured were taken to Famobic Hospital, Lotto in Mowe.