From Gyang Bere, Jos

Two people lost their lives while 23 others suffered injuries of varying degrees in a communal clash in Plateau State and another clash involving youths suspected to be supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State.

In Plateau, one person was killed and five others injured when a group of youths suspected to be gang rivals clashed at Gwarandok community in Jos South Local Government Area. The incident, which occurred at about 7pm, last Saturday, left many people injured and the community deserted.

The fracas also grounded commercial activities in the area as shop owners hurriedly locked up in fear of reprisal by the gangsters. It was gathered that some members of the gang had earlier launched an attack on the rival gang at Namu Junction, last Friday evening, but were repelled by local vigilantes.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Alfred Alabo, confirmed the incident and said the police were alerted of the ugly incident, and when they arrived at the scene, two people were found in the pool of their blood.

He explained that one of the victims died and one was in coma in an undisclosed hospital, saying he was the only person who could give a vivid account of the incident. Alabo noted that the police team was investigating the matter with a view to arresting those behind it.

Also, the Police Command in Gusau, Zamfara State, yesterday confirmed the killing of one man while 18 others sustained injuries during a clash by members of two youth groups. The police said the groups were suspected to be members of the APC and PDP in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muhammad Shehu, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said the command had received a report of the killing, adding that “discreet investigation into the case has commenced aimed at ensuring that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.”

He, however, declined further comment on the incident. The PPRO’s confirmation followed an allegation by the APC that thugs suspected to have been hired by the PDP attacked and killed one man and injured 18 others without reason.

The APC’s allegation was contained in a statement issued by Mr Yusuf Idris, Publicity Secretary in Gusau last Saturday.