From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A technician and a yet-to-be identified persons have been confirmed dead as gas explosion rocked Conference Hotel, Presidential Boulevard, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The hotel located at the Water Corporation headquarters junction, in capital city, is owned by former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel.

Three others were reported to have sustained injuries in the explosion and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Confirming the incident, the Hotel Facility Manager, Tunde Osinubi, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen, yesterday, said the explosion occurred as a result of fake gas cylinder used while servicing a revolving door at the hotel.

“A routine maintenance of the automatic revolving door at the entrance of the hotel reception, which involved the use of oxyacetylene gas to wield the door hinges, was being carried out.

“The oxyacetylene gas cylinder suddenly exploded, killing the technician and one other person yet to be identified. The gas cylinder purchased at the open market may be fake and unable to withstand gas pressure,” Osinubi said.