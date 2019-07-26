Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Two persons were confirmed dead, while four others were injured when a truck carrying a container fell on some tricycles at Obodoukwu junction, Onitsha, Anambra State.

A witness, Uche, said that over 10 persons died while many people who were injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The accident attracted a combined team of police, army, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other security operatives, as well as youths for rescue operations.

They battled to save those who were trapped under the container truck, as effort to use a towing vehicle to remove the container failed due to the heavy load, and that made them to resort to manual offloading of the goods inside the container.

The accident caused many commuters and other road users to be stranded for hours before the truck was evacuated from the road.

The state police public relations officer, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the accident, said that only two persons died while four others who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to hospital, where they are responding to treatment.