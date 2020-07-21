The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday confirmed that two persons died in a multiple accident involving five vehicles on Mike Ajegbo Road, Obosi in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that the accident occurred about 9am.

Kumapayi said that the driver of the truck marked MAR210XA, allegedly lost control due to speeding and rammed into four other vehicles.

“The truck rammed into a Toyota camry with registration number BWR807JV, a tricycle without enlistment number, a Mitsubishi bus marked ZLL530XA belonging to Southeast Mass Transit and a Mercedes Benz 200 saloon car with registration number ALL977ASB. The crash involved a total of 21 persons – 12 male adults and nine female adults. Two male adults lost their lives while six others sustained serious injuries.”

The corpses of the victims have been deposited at Righteous Undertaker Funeral Home Service Mortuary and the injured victims were rushed to Chukwura Hospital, Obosi by sympathisers before FRSC officials arrived,’’ Kumapaiyi said.