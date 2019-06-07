Two people died and more than 800 villagers were forced to evacuate from their homes following a brawl involving residents of two neighbouring villages in the Buton district of Indonesia’s South-east Sulawesi province, an official said on Friday.

National police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said the clash started on Tuesday after a motorcade from Sampoabalo village passed by Gunung Jaya village.

The noise from the convoy celebrating the end of Ramadan angered the local villagers.

The disgruntled villagers attacked a man from Sampoabalo with an arrow that injured his chest on Wednesday.

The brawl broke out after fellow villagers from Sampoabalo were outraged by the attack and mobbed Gunung Jaya.

“As a result, 87 houses and two vehicles were burned down, while four villagers were injured.

“Authorities have stepped in to evacuate the villagers and provide them with shelters in neighbouring villages,’’ Prasetyo said.

He added that the local authorities have declared the highest level of security alert and deployed personnel to help maintain order in the villages while working with community leaders to cool tension and start the mediation process.

(dpa/NAN)

