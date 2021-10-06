From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Two persons were reportedly killed yesterday, while six others sustained varying degrees of injury in an auto crash in Anambra State.

The accident, which occurred along Ihiala- Onitsha expressway, involved a Mercedes trailer and Toyota Hiace bus with nine persons on board.

A commuter alleged that the bus driver was counting money while on top speed and rammed into a parked trailer which had a tyre burst.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi, attributed the crash to loss of control and overspeeding.

He sympathised with the deceased families and wished the injured victims quick recovery, urging motoring public to maintain safe speed limit and also give maximum concentration when driving.

In the same vein, a truck conductor, same day, lost his life after jumping off from a vehicle along the same road.

An eyewitness said: “The Mack Tanker driver, on excessive speed, lost control when he sighted another truck coming out of the Depot.

“Suspecting a possible crash ahead, the conductor of the Mack tanker jumped out of the vehicle and got smashed by the rear tyre of the tanker.”

The FRSC boss said the injured were rushed to Our Lady’s of Lourdes by FRSC and police personnel, where one male adult was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .