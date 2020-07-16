Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, yesterday, said men of the operatives of the command have foiled an armed robbery attack on Amagba Community in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

Kokumo disclosed this while parading suspects arrested for various crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, cultism and rape in Benin City.

He said the armed robbers numbering eight, stormed the peaceful community to rain terror on the residents but through the help of community policing, they were able to foil their attack.

He said, when the gang saw them (police), they engaged them on a gun battle and two of the armed sustained injury.

He however said the men of the operatives made effort to take them to the hospital

for treatment but unfortunately, they died before they could get to the hospital.

“At the early hour of today, a group of armed robbers numbering eight stormed Amagba Community in Benin here where they unlashed terror on the residents.

“I got to the police and in collaboration with the vigilant group in the area and in the spirit of community policing, stormed the Amagba community where there was an exchanged of gunfire. In the cause of that, two of the armed robbers were injured, they sustained injury but unfortunately on their way to the hospital, two of them died.

“The third one was arrested live and he has actually made very useful information to us that will assist us in the course of our investigations in the view of arresting the remaining five that have taken to flight”, he said.