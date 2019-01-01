2 die as rival cult groups set Ondo on ‘fire’

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two persons have lost their lives in a brutal cult clash in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The clash was the aftermath of an argument that ensued among some members of rival cult groups in the town during a ceremony involving residents of the town and some indigenes who came home for Christmas celebration.

It was reliably gathered that a leader of one of the cult groups popularly called “Sharpman,”was shot dead by a yet-to-be-identified person on the eve of Christmas.

The multiple, bloody clash which almost marred the celebration of the New Year in the town happened at three different locations.

In one of the clashes that occurred at Sabo which claimed the life of a middle-aged man popularly known as “Drogba,” a notable taskforce official in the town, many residents were injured.

Eye witness account said the deceased was in the area when some men suddenly emerged and shot him at a close range.

The deceased was reportedly rushed to the Ondo trauma centre where he was confirmed dead.

Also, at Shora area of the town, a clash among rival cult members claimed the life of a yet-to-be-identified man.

Sources said the deceased was shot by two other persons who were members of another cult group after an argument with the deceased.

In another clash where two persons were said to have sustained injuries, two persons who were on a motorbike suddenly shot at them before fleeing.

The development which caused panic in the town, led to the arrest of several persons by the police.