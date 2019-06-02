Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of two members of Coalition of Buhari/Osinbajo Movement (COBOM).

Mr Akan Ebenezer and Chief Charles Azubuike Nwora Ojukwu, two ‘Buharists’ passed on recently after protracted illnesses.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari who described Ebenezer and Ojukwu as very committed members, noted that the two remained passionate about the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket, even right from their hospital beds, a development he described as “inspiring and very touching.”

He prayed that God will rest their souls, comfort their families, and all those that mourn them.

According to the statement, Ebenezer was the Deputy Publicity Secretary of COBOM, who also ran a vibrant and pulsating social media campaign in support of the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket, despite suffering from a terminal disease. He remained faithful unto death.

Ojukwu, 69, belonged to COBOM and Buhari Hangout (BHO), where he campaigned vigorously, and virtually poured out his soul till victory was attained.

Ebenezer will be buried at Efa, in Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on June 28, 2019, while Chief Ojukwu will be buried same day at Oba, in Anambra State.