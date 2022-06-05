From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Two persons lost their lives in a ghastly accident that happened at the Amawbia axis of the Enugu – Onitsha Expressway in Anambra State on Sunday afternoon.

Two vehicles involved in the crash equally got burnt even as some of the occupants of the vehicles escaped unhurt by the fire.

It was not clear how the accident happened and what led to it but eyewitnesses said that the two vehicles went up in flames immediately they crashed.

Efforts to get words from the Acting Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Sector Command, RC Margaret Onabe, proved abortive as she did not pick her phone calls.

But the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, saying that the two vehicles had been towed to the police station in charge of the area.

“The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained but the two bodies were recovered as a result of the accident. They have been taken to Amaku General Hospital.

“And we have also recovered the two vehicles. They’re currently in our custody. We are investigating it”, the police spokesperson told Daily Sun.

