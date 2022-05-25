The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), yesterday, confirmed the death of two people following the explosion of a petrol tanker at Umunya Junction on the Onitsha-Awka Expressway in Anambra State.

FRSC’s Sector Commander in Anambra, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, who confirmed the incident in Awka, attributed the accident, which occurred at 10am, to speeding.

“The fatal crash involved an unidentified driver of a Mack tanker with no registration number, which was loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and a shuttle bus, with no registration number.

“A witness said the tanker driver was on speed, lost control, and rammed into the shuttle bus from behind. It crashed and exploded, and both vehicles caught fire.

“The crash involved five male adults; two were killed, including one that was burnt beyond recognition. Police personnel from Oyi Division in Nteje were invited and the dead victims were handed over to them by the FRSC team from Nteje Unit Command,” he said.

The sector commander noted that the state’s fire service had put off the fire, adding that the FRSC rescue team were still on ground managing traffic and ensuring that the obstruction caused by the crash was removed.

While commiserating with the families of the dead, Irelewuyi warned motorists to avoid speeding and ensure they keep to the recommended speed limit.

“Speed thrills, but kills; check your speed and not your watch. Let us keep our roads safe from accidents,” he said.