From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Two persons have reportedly lost their lives and others sustained various degrees of injuries in a motor accident in Rivers State.

The accident occurred about 7am yesterday (Friday), along Rumuji axis of the East-West road, in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Saturday Sun gathered that the accident happened exactly a week after a speeding vehicle had crushed woman at the same junction.

Sources said that two buses loaded with passengers were involved in the accident and that both collided while driving in downpour.

One of the sources, who gave his name is Michael, alleged that police at Rumuji Divisional Headquarters, caused the development.

According to him, Police had blocked one lane of the road, forcing commuters to be plying on another lane

He noted that last Saturday, a moving vehicle had crushed a middle-aged woman on the same spot

He called on the Commissioner of Police in the state, Friday Eboka, to compel the station to unmount the road block.

Mr. Nyekachi Robinson, who witnessed the incident said two commercial buses coming opposite sides collided.

Robinson, who is the spokesman of Odegu Agenda, narrated that there have been series of accident me within the area, since personnel of Rumuji Police Divisional Headquarters blocked one side of the road resulting to road users using one way lane against traffic rule.

He also called on relevant authorities and stakeholders to prevail on personnel of Rumuji Police Division to reopen the other side of the road to allow easy flow and avoid the one-way movement in a highway of such to avoid unnecessary accident.

Robinson said: “Accident happened along this East-West road at Rumuji after the police stations. So far, two people have been confirmed dead and other persons are wounded.

“I think this thing has to do with the blockage of the road by the police, permanently blocked for a long time. A series of accident have been happening there. So, I do not know how we can bring this thing to the public, so people will prevail on the police authority to unblock this road.

“Rumuji police station is not the only police station that was attacked during the era of crisis that blocked this road. Almost everyday, accidents happen on this road. Two buses collided this morning because one wanted to overtake because they are using one way instead of the double lane. And this thing has been happening it is just today’s own, almost on daily basis around this axis.”

However, the personnel at the station had since the unknown gunmen terrorizing South-East and South, attacked Rumuji Police station and killed two officers closed the session of the East West road by the police.