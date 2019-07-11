Judex Okoro, Calabar

Two persons are feared dead following a communal clash between Obudu in Cross River and Vandiekya of Benue State.

Hostilities were said to have broken out at the early hours of yesterday when the Vandiekya youths allegedly attacked their Obudu neighbours.

Both communities have been engaged in war for decades over a farm land, leading to wanton destruction of property and subsequent killings.

A witness, John Agba, who spoke with Daily Sun on phone, said troubles started when an Obudu farmer was attacked and inflicted with machete cuts.

Agba’s kinsmen in Obudu mobilised and attacked Vandiekya community in return, and equally wounded some people.

In apparent reprisal, the Vandiekya community invaded the border area in Obudu and caused some mayhem. The invasion, however, escalated as it later developed into full scale war, leading to death of two persons. It was learnt that the students of Federal College of Education have deserted the premises for fear of attack.

Confirming the incident, Permanent Secretary in charge of security matters in governor’s office, Alfred Mboto, said: “We are aware of the clash between Obudu and Benue and the police commissioners of both states have mobilised security to the conflict zone.

“We have not got any official report of any death so far. But, I assure you that peace has been restored there. Besides, we are meeting to ensure it doesn’t re-occur.”