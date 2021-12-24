Two people have died in a fire at a hospital for coronavirus patients in southern Russia.

The fire broke out on Friday in an intensive care unit in the city of Astrakhan, the authorities said.

Sixteen people were brought to safety, they said.

Several local media outlets reported that a short circuit in a lamp was suspected as the cause of the fire.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Meanwhile no problems were found with the ventilators. (dpa/NAN)