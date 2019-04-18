GBENGA OLUGBODI, IBADAN

A fully-loaded 33,000 litres petroleum tanker today, lost control, fell and went

up in flames in Ibadan claiming two lives. The victims were a male and a female.

Our correspondent reports that the incident happened at Sawmill/Onipepeye area on Ibadan-Lagos Expressway.

While the fire raged, a large crowd gathered to witness the accident but could not help as the inferno continued. The sympathisers wailed at the sight of the bodies of the victims when they were eventually retrieved.

Our correspondent also gathered that three cars were unfortunate caught in the inferno.