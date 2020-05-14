Two persons have died in Zainawa village, Gezawa local government area of Kano State after drowning in an open water located in the community.

Twenty four-year-old Umar Garba and his colleague, Rabi’u Ya’u fell inside the water at about 3:32pm on Wednesday.

News of the tragedy, which has overwhelmed their community in Zainawa village, has been confirmed it to newsmen in Kano by the Kano State Fire Service,

Speaking on the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Saidu Muhammad explained that the deceased persons were rescued dead by his men

He said that their remains have been handed over to the representative of Dakata village head, Malam Bala Ibrahim.

According to him, “We received a rescue call from Zainawa Village, Gezawa local government at 3:32pm, through Malam Ibrahim Ya’u. We send our rescue team to the scene of incident and found that two people by names Umar Garba (24 years) and Rabi’u Ya’u (21 years) fell inside an open water.

“The victims were rescued dead and handed over to the representative of Dakata village head, Malam Bala Ibrahim.

“We advice people to call fire service on time through our emergency line during any incident in order to save of lives and properties,” Muhammad said.