Christopher Oji

A 35-year-old man has committed suicide in Ijanikin area of Lagos by allegedly drinking some substance suspected to snipper while another man was found dead in car.

It was gathered that a farmer had sighted a body in a bush and reported the matter to the community leaders.

The community contacted the Ijanikin police station and the police went to the scene where they discovered a plastic can of snipper.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana said: “Information received by Ijanikin police station revealed that an unidentified man, about 35-year-old was lying dead inside a bush beside the bridge at Adio Bus stop area of Ijanikin. A team of homicide detectives led by the DPO visited the scene. At close observation, one plastic can of snipper suspected to have been taken by the deceased was found beside him. Photographs were taken and the corpse was removed and deposited at Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy. Investigation is in progress.”

Elkana said in another development, a 61- year-old man was found dead in his car in the Obalende area of the state.

According to him, the Onikan police station received a distress call from Obalende Road that a man locked himself inside a Toyota Camry car with registration number BEN 231 CB. The scene was visited by the police who forced the car door open. It was discovered that the man had already died. The family of the deceased was quickly contacted through his phone. The deceased’s name was given by the family as Adebekun Olusegun Samuel, 61. The family further explained that he had been sick. The police are not suspecting any foul play. The corpse and the vehicle have been released to the family on request.”